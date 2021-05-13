Govt. acts to ramp up availability of Amphotericin B to fight Mucormycosis

New Delhi, May 13, 2021

The Union Government is taking steps to ramp up the availability of Amphotericin B to fight Mucormycosis, a post-COVID complication, the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers said here on Wednesday.

The action follows a sudden increase in demand in some states for Amphotericin B prescribed by the physicians to patients suffering from Mucormycosis. Following the Government engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug, the supply position is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and an increase in its domestic production.

After reviewing the stock position with the manufacturers/importers, and the demand pattern of Amphotericin B, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has, on May 11, allocated this drug amongst the States and Union Territories (UTs) based on the expected supply that will be available from May 10 to May 31.

States have been requested to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of supplies among Government and private hospitals and healthcare agencies. They have also been requested to publicise in the State the Point of Contact for private and government hospitals to obtain the drug from this allocation, an official press release said.

States have been requested that judicious use may be made of the stock that has been already supplied as well as those allocated. The arrangements for supply will be monitored by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The country is going through a severe wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Government is continuously working to augment the supply of essential COVID medicines and making them available to the State Governments and UTs in an equitable and transparent manner, the release added.

