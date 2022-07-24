Delhi reports first case of monkeypox, fourth in India

New Delhi, July 24, 2022

The Government today confirmed that a 34-year-old male resident of Delhi, without any history of foreign travel, has tested positive for monkeypox -- the first case in the national capital.

This is the fourth case of monkeypox in India after three cases were confirmed earlier in Kerala. All three of those cases were individuals who had travelled to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"A 34-year-old male resident of Delhi was isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital as a suspected case of monkeypox. A confirmation of the diagnosis has been done by National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune," a press release from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

"The case is presently recovering at the designated isolation centre at Lok Nayak Hospital.

"The close contacts of the case have been identified and are under quarantine as per the MoHFW guidelines. Further public health interventions like identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing, sensitisation of private practitioners, etc., are being carried out," the release said.

A high-level review of the situation has been planned by the Director General of Health Services this afternoon, it added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that the patient was stable and recovering.

"There's no need to panic. The situation is under control.

"We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites," he added.

On Saturday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had declared the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

The announcement has come at a time when the outbreak has grown and there are now more than 16,000 reported cases from 75 countries and territories around the world, and five deaths.

