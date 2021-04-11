Delhi Covid cases touch new high at over 10,000

New Delhi, April 11, 2021

The national capital on Sunday registered 10,732 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out in India early last year, while there were 48 more deaths.

The previous highest single-day spike, 8,593 cases, was reported on November 11, 2020 during the third wave of the pandemic. Delhi had reported 7,897 new cases on Saturday, and 8,521 on Friday. However, the number of samples tested on Saturday was also less.

As per a bulletin from the Delhi Health Department, the daily positivity rate was reported at 9.43 per cent, while the number of recoveries stood at 5,158.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid tally reached 7,25,197, including 6,79,573 patients who have recovered so far, while the cumulative positivity rate was reported at 4.66 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 34,341, out of which 17,093 are in home isolation, while the toll has risen to 11,283.

In the last 24 hours, 1,14,288 samples were tested -- 76,954 by RT-PCR and 37,334 by Rapid Antigen Tests.

On Sunday, a total of 1,04,862 people were vaccinated in the city out of which 91,099 received their first dose, and 13,763 the second dose.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the fourth wave "is more critical" and appealed to the people to stay at home as much as possible.

The government is taking all possible steps to break the chain of coronavirus, but it cannot do this alone, he added.

"People of Delhi have fought against three waves of Covid-19 in the last one year, but this fourth one is more critical. I would request people to come out from their homes only if there is urgency, otherwise stay at home for a few days. It will help us to break the chain of transmission," he said.

IANS