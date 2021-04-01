COVID Vaccination Centres to work on all days of April, including holidays

New Delhi, April 1, 2021

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) today said that both public and private sector COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across the country would work on all days of April, including on all holidays, in a major step to exponentially expand the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease.

The Centre has written to all States and Union Territories (UTs) today and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID vaccination in these CVCs on all days of the month, including gazetted holidays, during April 2021.

"This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March, 2021 to optimally utilize all COVID Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination," an official press release said.

"This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Government of India along with the States/UTs for COVID-19 vaccination.

"The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The Government had earlier decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for all people above 45 years of age from today, based on the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC).

NNN