COVID-19 Vaccine: Precaution dose to be now available to 18+ population group from April 10

New Dehi, April 8, 2022

The Government today announced that precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines would be made available to the 18+ population group at private vaccination centres.

The administration of precaution dose to the 18+ population through private vaccination centres will start from April 10, Sunday, an official press release said.

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, it said.

So far, about 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15+ population have received both the doses.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population group.

The release said 45% of the 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

The on-going free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated, it added.

