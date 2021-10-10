COVID-19 vaccination: quantitative restriction on the export of syringes enforced

New Delhi, October 10, 2021

The Government has put in place a quantitative restriction on the export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake.

Syringes are vital to sustaining the momentum of the programme to vaccinate all eligible citizens against COVID-19 in the shortest possible time, an official press release said.

To ensure adequate availability of the syringes, used to administer the vaccine, the Government has enacted the quantitative restriction on the export of 0.5 ml/ 1ml AD (auto-disable) syringes; 0.5 ml/1 ml/2 ml/3 ml disposable syringes; and 1ml/2 ml/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes.

The release clarified that it is not an export ban on any kind/type of syringes but only a quantitative restriction on the export of certain types of specified syringes, for a limited duration of three months.

Further, the syringes of denominations and types other than those mentioned above are not covered under the quantitative restriction, the releaase added.

NNN