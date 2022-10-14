Centre sends team to UP to assess and manage dengue situation in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts

New Delhi, October 14, 2022

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting public health measures for the management of the increasing numbers of cases of dengue in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts.

The six-member comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi.

The team is headed by Dr. V. K. Chaudhary, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

"The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of dengue being reported by the State," an official press release said.

