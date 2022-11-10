Centre grants 265 DNB post-graduate medical seats to several Govt. hospitals in J&K

New Delhi, November 10, 2022

The Centre has granted 265 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) postgraduate medical seats to several Government hospitals in J&K across 20 districts with the active contribution of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Besides benefitting the people of the Union Territory, the doctors will also get training facilities in their own region. Tapping this homegrown medical workforce would lead to an effective healthcare delivery system in the UT, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release on Tuesday.

With the vision of providing trained specialists in almost every district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Government took this as a challenge in a mission mode. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with NBEMS took a lead role and ensured that several postgraduate seats of NBEMS are granted to various government hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir.

As a consequence, more than 250 PG seats across 20 districts have been made available in phase 1 of the expansion plan. More PG seats will be granted in the second phase. The scheme also reserves 50% of the PG seats for local in-service doctors.

The people will be benefited as modern quality healthcare will become more affordable and accessible in almost all the districts. This, in turn, would further enhance the quality of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare.

For various medical entrance examinations, the Government has increased the number of examination centres in the UT itself due to which candidates will not have to travel to other states to appear in the entrance examination.

