After WHO's alert, CDSCO collects samples of drugs exported by Haryana firm to Gambia

New Delhi, October 6, 2022

A day after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a medical product alert for four paediatric cough syrups made by an Indian company, the Government today said controlled samples of all the four drugs in question have been taken and sent for testing to Regional Drug Testing Lab, Chandigarh.

The controlled samples collected by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) are from the same batches as those made by the company, Maiden Pharmaceutical Limtied, Sonepat in Haryana and exported to Gambia, where 66 children have died.

A press release from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said the results of the tests by CDSCO would guide further course of action in the matter as well as bring clarityon the inputs received and to be received from WHO.

The release said that WHO had, on September 29, informed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the national drug regulator, that it is currently providing technical assistance and advice to Gambia, where children have died and where a contributing factor, is suspected to be the use of medicines which may have been contaminated with Diethylene glycol or Ethylene glycol.

In some of the samples, it was claimed to have been confirmed by further analysis conducted by WHO, the release said.

"CDSCO took up the matter immediately with Haryana State Regulatory Authority, under whose jurisdiction the drug manufacturing unit of M/s Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, Sonepat is located. Further, a detailed investigation was launched to ascertain the facts/ details in the matter in collaboration with State Drugs Controller, Haryana," the release said.

The release said Maiden Pharmaceutical is a manufacturer licensed by the State Drug Controller for the products Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup under reference, and holds manufacturing permission for these products for export only. The company has manufactured and exported these products only to Gambia, a country in West Africa.

"It is a usual practice that the importing country tests these imported products on quality parameters, and satisfies itself as to the quality of the products before the importing country decides to release such products for usage in the country.

"As per the tentative results received by WHO, out of the 23 samples of the products under reference which were tested, 04 samples have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol/ Ethylene Glycol. It has also been informed by WHO that the certificate of analysis will be made available to WHO in near future and WHO will share it with the Indian Regulator which is yet to be done. The exact one-to-one causal relation of death has not yet been provided by WHO to CDSCO.

"As a robust National Regulatory Authority, CDSCO has requested WHO to share at the earliest with CDSCO the report on establishment of causal relation to death with the medical products in question etc.," it said.

The Ministry said the State Drug Controller had given licenses to the said company only for export of these four drugs namely Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup. Further all these four drugs manufactured only for exports by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited are not licensed for manufacture and sale in India.

"In effect, none of these four drugs of M/s. Maiden Pharmaceuticals is sold domestically in India," the release added.

NNN