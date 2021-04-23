AFMS to import oxygen generation plants from Germany to cope with surge in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, April 23, 2021

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has decided to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany, amid shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across the country.

An official press release said 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany and they will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to COVID patients.

Each plant has capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres an hour. At this rate, it can cater to 20-25 patients round the clock.

"The advantage of these plants is that they are easily portable. These oxygen generating plants are expected to arrive in India within a week," the release said.

In another important decision, the Ministry of Defence is giving extension to Short Service Commissioned Doctors in AFMS till December 31, 2021 to tide over the current crisis. This will augment the strength of AFMS by 238 more doctors, the release added.

