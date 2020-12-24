Health Ministry issues SOPs on response to new COVID-19 variannt detected in UK

New Delhi, December 24, 2020

The Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Epidemiological Surveillance and Response of new SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the United Kingdom.

A new variant of SARS- CoV 2 virus [Variant Under Investigation (VUI)-20212/01] was reported by the United Kingdom (UK) to World Health Organization (WHO).

This variant is estimated by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) to be more transmissible and affecting the younger population. This variant is defined by a set of 17 changes or mutations. One of the most significant is an N501Y mutation in the spike protein that the virus uses to bind to the human ACE2 receptor. Changes in this part of the spike protein may result in the virus becoming more infectious and spreading more easily between people.

The SOPs issued by the Ministry describe the activities to be undertaken at the point of entry and in the community for all International passengers who have travelled from or transited through the UK in the past four weeks (from November 25 to December 23, 2020). Any reference to testing in this SOP implies RT-PCR testing only, the Ministry said in a press release.

Flights from the UK are suspended temporarily from December 23 till December 31 or till further orders. All the passengers travelling from or transiting through airports in the UK and disembarking in India during the intervening period from December 21-23 would be subjected to RT-PCR test on arrival. In the case of a positive sample, it is recommended that spike gene-based RT-PCR test should also be performed.

Passengers testing positive will be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit coordinated by the respective State Health Authorities. Necessary action to send the samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune or any other appropriate lab for genomic sequencing will be initiated at the facility level. If the genomic sequencing indicates the presence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 then the patient will be kept in the separate isolation unit and treated as per the clinical protocol.

Those who are found negative on testing with RT-PCR at the airport would be advised quarantine at home. Prior to check-in, the traveller will be explained about this SOP and in-flight announcements must also be made. Those international travellers from the UK who arrived in India since last one month will be contacted by District Surveillance Officers and monitored in the community.

State Governments/ Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme will ensure that all the contacts of those travellers from UK or transiting through the UK in the last four weeks will be traced and monitored. They will also be tested as per protocol and contacts of positive cases would be subjected to institutional quarantine in a separate quarantine centres for effective isolation and monitoring.

NNN