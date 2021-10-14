Health Minister Mandaviya visits Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

New Delhi, October 14, 2021

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday morning visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to meet and enquire about the health condition of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh was admitted to the AIIMS Cardio centre on Wednesday evening after he complained of fever and weakness. The source said that the health minister stayed with Manmohan Singh for some time and enquired about his health in detail.

Manmohan Singh is being treated by a team of doctors led by Dr Nitish Nayak. He had developed a fever two days ago and was feeling weak before being rushed to AIIMS. The source at AIIMS said that he was also complaining of neck pain.

The former PM had tested positive for Covid infection in April this year during the second wave of the pandemic and had been admitted to the AIIMS.

IANS