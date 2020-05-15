HC refuses to stay Delhi govt's special corona fee on liquor

New Delhi, May 15, 2020

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant an interim stay on the notification imposing a 70 per cent "Special Corona Fee" on the MRP of all liquor brands in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar issued notice to the Delhi government seeking its response over a batch of petitions challening the May 4 order of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government imposing the extra cost.

The court will now hear the matter on May 29.

IANS