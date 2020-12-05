Haryana Minister Anil Vij tests positive for COVID-19

Chandigarh, December 5, 2020

Days after voluntarily taking a test dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday tested positive for the virus.

Vij said on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, about 50 km from here.

On November 20, Vij was given a shot of Bharat Biotech's vaccine 'Covaxin' for which he had volunteered.

In Delhi, the Union Ministry of Health & Famil Welfare clarified that Vij had taken only the first dose of the two-dose vaccine.

"The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken, since this is a two-dose vaccine. Minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine," the ministry said in a statement.

In the case of this vaccine, trial volunteers receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart.

Participants are randomly assigned to receive Covaxin or placebo. The trial is double-blinded, such that the investigators, the participants and the company are not aware of who is assigned to which group.

The statement from the ministry came after the 67-year-old minister tested positive two weeks after being given a shot of the vaccine, which is being indigenously developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, at a hospital in Ambala as part of the third phase of the trial.

