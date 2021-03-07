Haryana farmer dies by suicide at Delhi border

Chandigarh, March 7, 2021

A 55-year-old farmer from Haryana allegedly died by suicide at the Tikri-Bahadurgarh border on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Rajbir of Hisar district, hung himself from a tree.

He was part of the ongoing farmers' sit-in protest being staged at the borders of the national capital against the three new Central farm laws.

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than 100 days now on the borders of Delhi.

IANS