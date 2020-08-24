Haryana CM tests COVID-19-positive ahead of Assembly session

Chandigarh, August 24, 2020

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

"I was tested for novel coronavirus today. My test report has returned positive," Khattar said in a tweet.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," he added.

The development is significant as the two-day monsoon session of the state legislative Assembly is scheduled be held on August 26-27.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had tested positive for coronavirus.

Three MLAs had also tested positive earlier, and two of them are still undergoing treatment.

