Harsh Vardhan visits RML, Safdarjung Hospitals to review COVID-19 situation, interacts with patients

New Delhi, April 4, 2020

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Friday visited the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital to personally take stock of their preparedness to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

At RML Hospital, the Minister visited the Flu Corner, emergency care centre, trauma centre block and corona screening centre. He expressed satisfaction over the pace of the screening process. He also visited the Microbiology Department, which has been handling a huge number of samples every day, where he minutely observed the process of sample receiving and scientific testing.

He expressed appreciation for the Department in following due infection control protocol thereby ensuring accuracy as well as authenticity in test results.

Keeping in view the emerging requirement of isolation beds, Harsh Vardhan, a medical practitioner himself, stated that the Trauma Centre at Dr RML Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward.

Subsequently, the Minister visited Safdarjung Hospital where he had a detailed review of the facilities available at the Super Specialty Block. It has been converted into a state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation management centre, with 400 isolation and 100 ICU beds.

The Minister, in his address to the doctors, nurses, hospital and sanitation staff exclusively dealing with COVID-19 patients, stated that they were working tirelessly to provide urgent relief to the patients and create a niche in the result-oriented health infrastructure.

He also discussed the challenges being faced by the health sector in containing the effects of COVID -19 in the country. He exhorted them to continue their hard work since it is all for service of humanity.

Saluting the committed and focussed hard work of the doctors, and other healthcare professionals in the country, he stated that the country was proud of its dedicated health professionals.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed almost the entire world. We have tried to check it effectively in India due to regular monitoring and guidance by the Prime Minister as well as quick action and support by our health warriors," he said.

The war against COVID-19 can be fought diligently by just following the basic tips of hygiene such as regular and proper hand wash, avoiding touching face and eyes, and practising social distancing, he said.

Harsh Vardhan said that lockdown was an appropriate opportunity to contain the effect of COVID-19 where everyone’s contribution by staying at home was collectively an important weapon to contain the spread of the disease.

NNN