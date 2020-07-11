Hardik Patel appointed as Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee

New Delhi, July 11, 2020

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has been appointed as the Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), the party announced here today.

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Hardik Patel as the Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a press release from All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

The release said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi had also approved the proposal of the appointment of Mahendrasinh H Parmar as President of Anand District Congress Committee (DCC); Anand Chaudhary, MLA, as President of Surat DCC and Yasin Gajjan as President of Devbhumi Dwaraka DCC in Gujarat.

