Gujarat's total COVID cases cross 12K-mark, toll rises to over 700

Gandhinagar, May 19, 2020

Gujarat's total coronavirus (COVID-19) cases crossed the 12,000-mark on Tuesday as 395 fresh cases took the number to 12,141, while 25 more deaths took the toll to 719.

As the nation enters the fourth phase of lockdown, where many relaxations have been given so as to restore economic activity, the newfound freedom resulted in a large number of people moving around in various parts of the state, becoming a reason of worry as the number of cases detected everyday refuses to come down.

Although the percentage of Ahmedabad cases (which has comprised over 70 per cent of total cases) came down to 66.32 per cent with 262 cases reported on Tuesday, a cause for concern was that 133 cases sprang up across many different parts of the state, outside the three major cities of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

On Tuesday, 21 cases were found in Kutch district, where the disease was unseen until now.

Ahmedabad was followed by Surat with 29, Kutch with 21, Vadodara 18, Gandhinagar 10, Jamnagar and Sabarkantha with 7 each, Mahesana and Surendranagar with 5 each, Kheda, Patan and Bharuch with 4 each, Banaskantha, Mahisagar, Gir-Somnath and Junagadh with 3 each, Bhavnagar and Rajkot with 2 each, Aravalli, Chotta Udepur and Tapi with one each.

With the one of highest mortality rates of 5.9, Gujarat's death toll rose to 719.

May has, so far, been very grim for coronavirus patients as the state is reporting over 20 deaths daily. A total of 505 people, out of the total 719, have succumbed to the virus during these 19 days.

Out of the fatalities on Tuesday, Ahmedabad accounted for the bulk, at 21 (12 males, 9 females). Two males from Surat, one male from Aravalli and a female from Gandhinagar also succumbed to the virus. Out of the total 25 deceased, 9 patients did not have any co-morbidity.

Till date, 576 people have died in Ahmedabad alone (over 80 per cent), followed by 55 in Surat, 32 in Vadodara, 8 each in Bhavnagar and Anand, 7 in Gandhinagar and 6 in Panchmahals.

On Tuesday, a total of 239 patients were discharged. Till now, total 5,043 patients have been discharged in the state.

On the number of cases, Ahmedabad continues to lead the state with maximum positive cases at 8,945, followed by Surat with 1,156, Vadodara 700, Gandhinagar 190, Bhavnagar 114, Banaskantha 86, Anand 83, Aravalli and Rajkot with 82 each, Mahesana 80, Panchmahals 71, Botad 56, Mahisagar and Patan with 53 each, Kutch 52 and Kheda with 51 cases.

Health authorities has so far carried out a total of 1,54,674 tests in the state, out of which 12,141 have been found positive and 1,42,533 negative.

There are 6,379 active cases, out of which the condition of 6,330 is stable, whereas 49 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Right now, there are 4,58,872 people quarantined in the state with 4,47,476 home quarantined, 10,753 in government facilities and 643 in private facilities.

IANS