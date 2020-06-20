Gujarat's COVID case tally nears 27K, death toll 1,639

Gandhinagar, June 20, 2020

Gujarat on Saturday reported 539 new Covid-19 cases, the second highest single-day spike, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 26,737.

With 20 deaths on Saturday, the state's death toll mounted to 1,639, of which Ahmedabad alone accounted for 1,315.

On the positive side, 535 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday.

Out of the 539 new cases, 306 were detected in Ahmedabad (56.77 per cent), followed by Surat (103), Vadodara (43), Bharuch (12), Bhavnagar (9), Gandhinagar and Narmada (8 each), Jamnagar (7), Mahesana, Rajkot, Anand, Surendranagar and Amreli (4 each), Banaskantha, Patan, Aravalli and Navsari (3 each), Mahisagar, Kheda, and Valsad (2 each) and Panchmahals, Kutch, Botad, Devbhumi Dwarka and Morbi (1 each).

Of the 20 deaths reported on Saturday, Ahmedabad accounted for 16, while four persons died in Surat.

Out of the total 1,639 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, 1,315 were reported from Ahmedabad alone, followed by Surat (120), Vadodara (49), Gandhinagar (23), Panchmahals (15), Aravalli (14), Bhavnagar and Anand (13 each), Patan (11), Mahesana (10) and Banaskantha (8).

Gujarat has one of the highest mortality rates in the country at 6.13 per cent.

With 535 discharges on Saturday, the total number of recovered persons in the state rose to 18,702.

Ahmedabad continued to lead the state's COVID tally with the number of cases crossing the 18,000-mark to 18,564, followed by Surat (3,056), Vadodara (1,818), Gandhinagar (548), Mahesana (209), Bhavnagar (189), Rajkot (181), Aravalli (167), Banaskantha (163), Panchmahals (149), Sabarkantha (148), Anand (145), Patan (140), Bharuch (136), Mahisagar (124), Kheda (117), Kutch (109), Jamnagar (114), Surendranagar (90), Botad (71), Valsad (64), Junagadh (57) and Gir-Somnath (53).

Out of a total 3,19,414 RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 2,92,677 have been found negative.

There are 6,396 active cases at present, out of which the condition of 6,330 is stable, whereas 66 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

Nearly 2.2 lakh people are quarantined in the state, of whom 2,15,875 are under home quarantine and 4,036 in government facilities.

IANS