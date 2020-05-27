Gujarat's COVID-19 toll reaches 938, total cases cross 15K

Gandhinagar, May 27, 2020

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19)-positive cases climbed over the the 15,000-mark in Gujarat as 376 fresh cases were added on Wednesday, taking the total to 15,205.

The major contribution came from Ahmedabad, which also crossed the 11,000-mark with 11,097.

Wednesday also saw the virus claiming 23 lives in the state, taking the total death toll to 938. A total of 410 patients were discharged after being treated in different hospitals on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 376 fresh cases of SARS-COV-2 virus infection were detected across the state, where it was seen that the percentage of Ahmedabad cases came down to 68 per cent with 256 cases.

Ahmedabad was followed by Surat (34), Vadodara (29), Mahisagar (14), Valsad (10), Surendranagar (6), Gandhinagar (5), Navsari (4), Rajkot (3), Anand, Patan, Kutch and other state with (2 each) and Bhavnagar, Mahesana, Panchmahals, Botad, Chotta Udepur, Porbandar and Amreli ( one each).

Of the 23 deaths, Ahmedabad accounted for 19, followed by two deaths in Surat and one each in Mahisgar and Vadodara.

A total of 724 people, out of the total 938, have succumbed to the virus during the month of May.

Till date, out of the total deaths, 764 people have died in Ahmedabad alone (over 81 per cent), followed by 65 in Surat, 36 in Vadodara, 13 in Gandhinagar, 10 in Anand, 8 in Bhavnagar and 6 in Panchmahals.

On Wednesday, a total of 410 patients were discharged. Till now, a total of 7,547 patients have been discharged in the state.

