Gujarat's coronavirus toll rises to 1,219, positive cases reach 19,617

Gandhinagar, June 6, 2020

With almost 30 deaths daily since the start of this month, Gujarat's toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) topped the 1,200-mark at 1,219 on Saturday.

Also, with almost 500 cases daily during the same period, the state's coronavirus positive cases soared to 19,617.

Ahmedabad, the main contributor, is nearing the 14-thousand mark with 13,967 cases and 994 deaths so far.

Gujarat is recording almost 500 coronavirus positive cases daily in the last four days. It's not even been a week into June and 2,823 cases have been added during the last 6 days.

The most worrying picture is that although Ahmedabad's contribution in the total positive cases is coming down from over 80% to around 60%, the death toll in Ahmedabad seems to remain steady.

Another worrying picture is that despite Ahmedabad's positive cases remaining steady around 250 to 300 daily, the virus spread is catching up in other cities such as Surat, Gandhinagar and in other districts like Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Aravali.

The health authorities conducted a total of 5,695 RT-PCR tests across the state and detected 498 positive cases on Saturday. The major contributor was obviously Ahmedabad with 289 which was followed by Surat 92, Vadodara 34, Gandhinagar 20, Rajkot 8, Valsad 7, Mehsana and Patan with 6 each, Sabarkantha and Kutch with 5 each, Panchmahals and Banaskantha with 4 each, Bharuch and Chhota Udepur with 3 each and Bhavnagar, Kheda, Anand, Gir-Somnath and Navsari with 2 positive cases each.

Gujarat's death toll climbed the twelve hundred mark with a total of 1,219 deaths. Saturday saw yet another 29 patients succumbing to the global pandemic, out of which Ahmedabad had the highest casualties, 26. Two patients from Surat and one patient each from Vadodara succumbed to the virus.

Despite the share of coronavirus positive cases from Ahmedabad having come down to 71.19%, the death toll rate of the city remained the same, around 82% of the total toll (exactly 81.54%). To date, out of the total 1,219 deaths, 994 have died in Ahmedabad, followed by 78 in Surat, 45 in Vadodara, 15 in Gandhinagar, 11 in Anand, 10 each in Panchmahals and Bhavnagar, 7 each in Aravalli and Patan and 6 in Mahesana.

On Saturday, a total of 313 patients were discharged. Till now, 13,324, patients have been discharged in the state.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Gujarat has reached 19,617. Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases 13,967, followed by Surat 2,034, Vadodara 1,258, Gandhinagar 401, Bhavnagar 291, Mahesana 153, Banaskantha 137, Rajkot 128, Sabarkantha 117, Mahisagar 116, Aravalli 114, Anand 108, Panchmahals 101, Patan 98, Kutch 88, Kheda 85, Jamnagar 61, Botad 60, Bharuch 54 and Valsad with 53 positive cases.

Health authorities have so far carried out a total of 2,45,606 tests in the state, out of which 225,989 have been found negative.

There are 5,074 active cases, out of which the condition of 5,013 is stable, whereas 61 critical patients are on ventilator.

At present, there are over 2.1 lakh people quarantined in the state at 2,16,130 where 2,09,391 are home quarantined and 6,739 in government facilities.

IANS