Modi visits ailing mother after she is admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, December 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad today.

A brief statement from the hospital said her health condition was improving and stable.

Modi flew down from Delhi to visit his mother in hospital and meet the doctors treating her.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan had reached the hospital earlier to enquire about her health.

Heeraben had turned 99 on June 18 this year and Modi had visited her on the occasion

The Prime Minister spent about 90 minutes with his mother, brothers and discussed her health issues with the doctors, along with the future course of action to be undertaken.

After he left the hospital, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jugalji Lokhandwala told mediapersons that Heeraben is recovering fast, and is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

According to sources, Heeraben had fallen ill on Tuesday night. She was first taken to the Gandhinagar Government Hospital, from where she was referred to the U. N. Mehta Hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)

NNN