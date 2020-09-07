Gujarat sees new high of 1,335 COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Gandhinagar, September 7, 2020

Gujarat recorded another spike of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 1,335 new cases on Sunday taking its tally to 1,04,341, while the death toll rose to 3,108 as 14 more patients succumbed to the disease.

In September so far, the state has recorded 7,906 cases, at an average of 1,317 cases daily.

Meanwhile, 1,212 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total of cured persons to 84,758, while the state has 16,475 active cases, out of which 92 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Of the new cases, Surat led with 295, followed by Ahmedabad with 173, Rajkot with 151, Vadodara with 127 and Jamnagar with 106.

Bhavnagar saw 49 cases, Gandhinagar 41, Panchmahals 31, Kutch, Mehsana, and Junagadh 29 each, Amreli and Narmada 23 each, Bharuch 22, Morbi and Surendranagar 21 each, Dahod 17, Patan 16, Gir-Somnath and Sabarkantha 15 each, Anand 14, Tapi 13, Banaskantha and Devbhumi Dwarka 12 each, Kheda and Navsari 11 each, Valsad eight, Chhota Udepur six, Mahisagar five, Aravalli four and Botad and Porbandar three each.

Five deaths were reported from Surat, three from Ahmedabad and one each in Gandhinagar, Kutch, Morbi, Rajkot, Vadodara and Gir-Somnath.

Ahmedabad leads the state's toll with 1,736 deaths, followed by 654 in Surat, 139 in Vadodara, 98 in Rajkot, 55 in Gandhinagar, 44 in Bhavnagar, 37 in Patan, 28 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 each in Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 16 in Anand, 15 in Kheda and 12 in Bharuch.

Gujarat's mortality rate has, however, come down to 2.97 per cent.

Health authorities have so far conducted 27,80,671 RT-PCR tests, while the state has 7,35,952 people quarantined -- 7,33,790 at home and 2,162 in government facilities.

IANS