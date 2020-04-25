Gujarat reports six more COVID-19 deaths, number of cases climbs to 3,071

Gandhinagar, April 25, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad climbed to 2,003 even as Gujarat's tally shot up to 3,071 with 256 new cases across the state on Saturday. Six more deaths have taken the state's death toll to 133.

Gujarat has the second highest number of coronavirus positive cases and the second highest number of deaths in the country after Maharashtra.

As intensified surveillance and testing in the state's hotspots and containment clusters, especially in Ahmedabad, was undertaken, more and more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection continued to emerge. The state has recorded new coronavirus cases in three digits daily for the past fortnight.

Of the 256 new cases in 13 districts, Ahmedabad reported 182 cases and continued to be on top. It has over 65 per cent of the state's total cases.

Ahmedabad was followed by Surat with 34 new cases, Banaskantha 11, Vadodara 7, Bhavnagar and Anand 5 each, Gandhinagar 4, Chotta Udepur and Panchmahals 2 each and one each in Patan, Mahisagar, Navsari and newly added district Surendranagar.

There are no cases in Amreli, Dwarka and Junagadh districts.

The health authorities have carried out 48,315 tests, of which 3,071 tested positive and 45,244 negative.

Ahmedabad now has maximum 2,003 cases, followed by Surat 496, Vadodara 230, Rajkot and Anand 41 each, Bhavnagar 40, Bharuch 29, Banaskantha 27, Gandhinagar 23, Aravalli 18, Banaskantha 16, Panchmahals 17, Patan 16, Chotta Udepur 13, Narmada and Botad 12 each, Mahisagar 10, Mahesana 7, Kutch 6, Kheda and Valsad 5 each, Dahod 4, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Sabarkantha 3 each, Navsari 2 and Jamnagar, Morbi, Dang, Tapi and Surendranagar one each.

There are 2,656 active cases, of which 2,626 are stable, whereas 30 critical patients are on ventilators.

Of the six deaths reported on Friday, four were men and two women.

Of the total 133 deaths, 86 were reported in Ahmedabad (65%), followed by 15 in Surat, 12 in Vadodara and 5 in Bhavnagar.

As many as 36,730 persons are quarantined, including 32,119 at home, 3,565 in government facilities and 246 in private facilities.

IANS