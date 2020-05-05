Gujarat reports 49 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of cases rises to 6425

Ahmedabad, May 5, 2020

Gujarat today reported 49 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest in a single day in the state so far, taking the toll to 368 and 441 new confirmed cases of infection that took the total so far to 6,425.

The increase of 441 cases on Tuesday is also the highest for a single day in the state so far, official sources said.

Gujarat is the second most-affected state in the country by the pandemic after Maharashtra.

As many as 39 of the deaths today were reported from Ahmedabad, the worst-hit district where the toll has now risen to 273. The district recorded 349 new cases of infection today, taking the total so far to 4,425.

Vadodara district recorded 20 new cases while Surat reported 17. Other cases were reported from Banaskantha and Mehsana (ten each), Botad (eight), Kheda, Panchmahals, Sabarkantha and Mahisagar (four each), Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Patan, Aravalli and Junagadh (two each) and Rajkot (one), official figures released here this evening showed.

Apart from the 39 deaths in Ahmedabad, three deaths were reported in Vadodara, two in Surat and one each in Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar and Sabarkantha.

As many as 186 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total number of those who have reovered to 1,381.

