Gujarat reports 28 more COVID deaths, highest daily tally of new cases

Gandhinagar, June 16, 2020

Gujarat today reported 28 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 1,534, and 524 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day -- raising the total so far to 24,628.

Gujarat's financial capital Ahmedabad crossed the 17,000-mark with 332 more positive case.

In the last few day, more and more positive cases have been detected outside the three major cities of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, signalling the increasing spread of the virus across the state. The worrying trend is that cases in increasing numbers are being detected from rural areas.

Health authorities carried out a total of 4,961 tests during the past 24 hours.

Besides Ahmedabad's 332, Surat saw 71 more cases, Vadodara 41, Gandhinagar 22, Rajkot 10, Bharuch 6, Panchmahals 5, Aravalli and Amreli four each, Mahesana, Kutch, Jamnagar, Patan and Surendranagar three each, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Anand, and Kheda two each and Bhavnagar, Botad, Morbi and Devbhumi Dwarka with one positive case each. Two people from other states were also found positive.

The 28 deaths today included 21 in Ahmedabad and two patients each from Surat, Vadodara and Sabarkantha.

Almost one third of the dead -- 496 people -- have succumbed during just 16 days of June.

Out of the total deaths, 1,234 people have died in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 106 in Surat, 47 in Vadodara, 21 in Gandhinagar, 15 in Panchmahals, 14 in Aravalli, 13 in Bhavnagar, 12 in Anand, 10 in Patan, nine in Mahesana and eight in Banaskantha.

Gujarat has one of the highest mortality rates for coronavirus in the country at 6.22 per cent.

On Tuesday, a total of 418 patients were discharged. Till now, 17,090 patients have been discharged in the state.

Ahmedabad continued to lead with 17,299 of the total cases so far, followed by Surat with 2,714, Vadodara with 1,643, Gandhinagar with 504, Mahesana with 190, Bhavnagar with 170, Rajkot with 167, Banaskantha with 154, Aravalli with 150, Sabarkantha with 143, Anand and Panchmahals with 131 each, Mahisagar and Patan with 120 each, Kheda with 108, Kutch with 104, Bharuch with 99, Jamnagar with 85, Surendranagar with 81, Botad with 68, Valsad with 59 and Gir-Somnath with 50 positive cases.

A total of 2,97,870 RT-PCR tests have been carried out in the state.

There are 6,004 active cases, out of which the condition of 5,940 is stable, whereas 64 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Right now, there are 2,12,905 quarantined in the state -- 2,08,835 at home and 4,070 in government facilities.

IANS