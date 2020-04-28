Gujarat reports 19 more COVID deaths, total cases mount to 3,774

Gandhinagar, April 28, 2020

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 226 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, taking the states tally to 3,774 with Ahmedabad alone registering over 65 per cent of these cases.

The state also reported 19 deaths, the highest in a single day, taking the death toll to 181.

More positive cases are surfacing from Gujarat due to the intensified surveillance and testing in the state's hotspots and containment clusters, especially in Ahmedabad. For more than a fortnight now, the state has been reporting cases in three digits.

There 3,159 active cases in the state, out of which the condition of 3,125 is stable, whereas 34 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

Gujarat's tally is now next to Maharashtra, which has so far reported the highest number of positive cases by a fair distance.

Out of the 226 positive cases reported from nine districts of the state on Tuesday, Ahmedabad continued to lead with 164 fresh cases (72.56 per cent). The city has so far accounted for over 65 per cent of the state's total cases.

Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara (15), Surat (14), Anand and Rajkot (9 each), Botad and Gandhinagar (6 each), Bharuch (2) and Bhavnagar (1).

Three districts in the state are yet to report any positive case -- Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Junagadh.

The health authorities have so far conducted 56,101 tests across the state, out of which 3,774 have returned positive while the remaining returned negative.

Ahmedabad continued to lead the state's tally with maximum positive cases at 2,543, followed by Surat (570), Vadodara (255), Anand (60), Rajkot (55), Bhavnagar (41), Gandhinagar (36), Bharuch (31), Banaskantha (28), Panchmahals (20), Botad (19), Aravalli (18), Patan (17), Chotta Udepur (13), Narmada (12), Mahisagar (10), Mahesana (7), Kutch and Kheda (6 each), Valsad (5), Dahod (4), Porbandar, Gir-Somnath, Sabarkantha and Navsari (3 each), Dang (2), and Jamnagar, Morbi, Tapi and Surendranagar (1 each).

Gujarat's death toll is also second to Maharashtra. A total of 19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the highest single-day tally for the second time, taking the state's death toll to 181.

All the deaths on Tuesday were reported from Ahmedabad, including 14 men and five men. Fifteen of the deceased had comorbidity like hypertension, diabetes, kidney and lung ailments.

Till date, 128 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus in Ahmedabad alone (over 70 per cent), followed by 19 in Surat, 13 in Vadodara and 5 in Bhavnagar.

The number people presently quarantined in the state are 41,417 -- 38,000 under home quarantine, 3,181 at government facilities and 236 at private facilities.

IANS