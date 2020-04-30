Gujarat reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases reach 4,395

Gandhinagar, April 30, 2020

Gujarat today recorded 17 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 214, and 313 new cases of infection, increasing the tally in the state to 4,395.

The day also saw the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad crossing the 3000-mark. As many as 86 people were discharged from hospitals after they were cured.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,568, out of which the condition of 3,535 is stable, whereas 33 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

With an average of 190 positive cases getting added daily for the last eight days, Ahmedabad's total Covid-19 positive cases more than doubled to 3,026 from 1,501 recorded on April 22.

Out of the 313 new cases, 249 were reported from Ahmedabad, followed by Vadodara (19), Surat (13), Gandhinagar and Panchmahals (10 each), Bhavnagar (4), Anand and Mehsana (3 each) and Aravali and Dahod (1 each).

Of the 17 deaths, Ahmedabad accounted for 12, while Surat and Vadodara reported 3 and 1 death, respectively. Out of those who died on Thursday, six patients did not have any co-morbidity.

Out of the total 214 deaths, 149 people have died of the infection in Ahmedabad alone (almost 70 per cent), followed by 25 in Surat, 17 in Vadodara and 5 in Bhavnagar.

Of the total cases reported from Gujarat so far, Ahmedabad continued to lead the chart with 3,026 cases, followed by Surat (614), Vadodara (289), Anand (74), Rajkot (58), Gandhinagar (48), Bhavnagar (47), Panchmahals (34), Bharuch (31), Banaskantha (28), Botad (20), Aravalli (19), Patan (17), Chotta Udepur (13), Narmada (12), Mahisagar and Mahesana (11 each), Kutch, Kheda and Navsari (6 each), Valsad and Dahod (5 each), Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Sabarkantha (3 each), Dang (2), and Jamnagar, Morbi, Tapi and Surendranagar (1 each).

The health authorities have so far carried out 64,007 tests in the state, out of which 4,395 have been returned positive and 59,612 were found negative.

The total number of quarantined people in the state is 45,089, of which 41,527 are under home quarantine, 3,401 in government facilities and 161 in private facilities.

IANS