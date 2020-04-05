Gujarat registers highest 14 cases in a day, one death

Gandhinagar, April 5, 2020

Just a day after crossing the hundred mark of coronavirus positive cases in the state, Gujarat saw the highest number of positive cases recorded in a day on Sunday morning, with 14 new cases and one death.

At least 10 out of the new cases on Sunday have a direct or indirect link with the Tablighi Jamaat members.

At least 14 new positive cases were found on Sunday and one more death in Surat, taking the death toll in the state to 11 and total positive cases to 122.

"Yesterday's three cases in the evening had links with the Tablighi Jamaat members and out of 14 cases found today, at least 10 positive cases have been found in Muslim areas of Ahmedabad, where direct or indirect links to the Tablighi Jamaat members cannot be ruled out," said Jayanti Ravi, Gujarat Health Decretary on Sunday.

"A 61-year-old female having co-morbid conditions like diabetes succumbed to the virus on Sunday. She was admitted at the Mission hospital in Surat," added Ravi.

"A total of 14 new positive cases, aged between 17 and 75, of coronavirus were found on Sunday. This includes eleven men and three women," she said.

"Since yesterday evening, 4 patients have been discharged. Two women - (29) and (46) from SSG Hospital, Vadodara and a woman (75) and a woman (42) have been discharged from the PDU hospital, Rajkot. Till now, 17 patients have been discharged from hospitals and the condition of 94 admitted patients are said to be stable and none of them is on ventilator," said Ravi.

The highest number of cases are in Ahmedabad - 53 (5 deaths, 5 cured), followed by Surat - 15 (2 deaths, 3 cured), Gandhinagar - 13 (3 cured), Bhavnagar - 13 (2 deaths), Rajkot - 10 (3 cured), Vadodara - 10 (1 death, 4 cured), Porbandar - 3, Gir-Somnath - 2 and 1 each in Kutch, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Patan and Chota Udepur.

"Till now we have taken 2,354 samples out of which 2,224 are negative, 122 positive and 8 are pending," added Ravi.

The total number of people quarantined in the state is 14,920, where 13,560 are home quarantined, 1,085 in government facilities and 275 in private facilities. Total 418 FIRs have been filed for violation of Quarantine in the state," added Ravi.

IANS