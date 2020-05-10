Gujarat records 21 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases reach 8,195

Gandhinagar, May 10, 2020

With the addition of almost 400 new cases on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Gujarat has risen to 8,195.

The death toll inched towards the 500-mark with 493 deaths, as 21 more people succumbed to the global pandemic on Sunday.

The silver lining was that over 400 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Sunday.

Around 400 positive cases are being added daily since the last 6 days in Gujarat, with Ahmedabad contributing over 73 per cent of positive cases. Almost 2,400 positive cases have been detected in the last 6 days, taking the total to 8,195 from 5,804 recorded on May 4.

The surveillance and testing in the state is being carried out on a campaign mode since a month resulting in a huge number of positive cases being detected.

On Sunday, a total of 398 fresh positive cases were detected by the health authorities. Of these Ahmedabad recorded 278, followed by Surat 41, Vadodara 25, Gandhinagar 10, Mahesana and Gir-Somnath with 8, Sabarkantha 6, Banaskantha 4, Patan, Jamnagar and Botad with 3 each, Panchmahal, Aravalli and Surendranagar with 2 each and Kheda and Morbi with one each.

Since May 1, the state has been reporting over 20 deaths a day, with a total of 279 people having died due to coronavirus during these ten days.

Of the 21 deaths today, Ahmedabad had the highest casualties, 18 (15 males, 3 females). One patient each from Anand, Bhavnagar and Surat also succumbed to the virus. Eight of the deceased did not have any co-morbidity.

Till date, out of the total 493 deaths, 381 people have died in Ahmedabad alone (over 77 per cent), followed by 39 in Surat, 31 in Vadodara, 7 each in Bhavnagar and Aravalli and 5 in Gandhinagar.

On Sunday, a total of 454 patients were discharged, the maximum number of treated patients so far. Till now, 2545 patients have been discharged in the state.

Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases at 5,818, followed by Surat 895, Vadodara 518, Gandhinagar 129, Bhavnagar 94, Banaskantha 81, Anand 78, Aravalli 73, Rajkot 66, and Panchmahals 61.

Health authorities has so far carried out a total of 1,13,493 tests in the state, out of which 8,195 have been found positive and 1,05,298 negative.

There are 5,157 active cases, out of which the condition of 5,126 is stable, whereas 31 critical patients are still on ventilator.

There are over one lakh people quarantined in the state at 1,03,035, where 96,808 are home quarantined, 5,859 in government facilities and 368 in private facilities.

IANS