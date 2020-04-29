Gujarat records 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 308 new cases

Gandhinagar, April 29, 2020

As many as 308 new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases were found in Gujarat on Wednesday, including 234 in Ahmedabad alone. The total number of positive cases in the state till date has climbed to 4,082.

A silver lining in an otherwise sombre scenario on Wednesday was the discharge of 93 patients (61 males and 32 females), the highest on a single day so far in the state.

The state has so far recorded 197 deaths, including 16 on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad, declared a coronavirus hotspot by the Centre, reported 234 or 76% of the total positive cases reported on Wednesday, followed by Surat 31, Vadodara 15, Anand 11, Panchmahals 4, Navsari and Rajkot three each, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar two each, and Mehsana, Botad and Mahisagar one each.

Of the 16 new casualties, nine were in Ahmedabad, three each in Vadodara and Surat. Rajkot recorded its first corona casualty -- a female (60) with comorbid conditions like hypertension. Four of the 16 patients did not have any co-morbidity.

Of the 197 deaths so far, 137 were in Ahmedabad alone (almost 70%), followed by 22 in Surat, 16 in Vadodara and 5 in Bhavnagar.

Of those discharged during the day, Vadodara had the highest at 29 cases, followed by Ahmedabad 22, Surat 20, Narmada 9, Anand 5, Bharuch and Panchmahals two each, and Bhavnagar, Chhota Udepur and Kheda one each.

Of the 4,082 positive cases, Ahmedabad leads with 2,777 cases, followed by Surat 601, Vadodara 270, Anand 71, Rajkot 58, Bhavnagar 43, Gandhinagar 38, Bharuch 31, Banaskantha 28, Panchmahals 24, Botad 20, Aravalli 18, Patan 17, Chotta Udepur 13, Narmada 12, Mahisagar 11, Mahesana 8, Kutch, Kheda and Navsari 6 each, Valsad 5, Dahod 4, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Sabarkantha 3 each, Dang 2, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Tapi and Surendranagar one each.

The health authorities have conducted 59,488 tests so far in the state, of which 4,082 were positive and 55,406 negative.

Now, there are 3,358 active cases, of which the condition of 3,324 is stable, whereas 34 critical patients are still on ventilators.

The total number of quarantined persons in Gujarat is 42,390, including 39,485 in home quarantine, 3,244 in government facilities, and 201 in private facilities.

IANS