Gujarat now second after Maharashtra with 2,178 cases, sees 19 more deaths

Gandhinagar, April 21, 2020

Tuesday proved to be a bad day for Gujarat, as the state not only crossed the 2,000-mark for coronavirus patients but reached the second spot in the country, after Maharashtra, with 2,178.

The day saw the maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus with 19 patients succumbing to the virus, the most so far. The state's toll has now reached 90.

The deaths included four women -- two aged 40, one aged 52 and one 70, two males, aged 65, and 70, admitted in SVP Hospital, Ahmedabad and a woman, 65, in Civil Hospital Surat. All of them had co-morbidity.

Also, three women -- aged 60, 63, and 70 -- and a man, 66, admitted in the Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, a woman (55) admitted in Civil Hospital Surat and a man (40) admitted in the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Hospital, Gotri, succumbed to the virus. None of the six had any co-morbid condition.

Out of the total 90 deaths, 53 people have died in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 12 in Surat, 7 in Vadodara and 5 in Bhavnagar.

Due to the intensified surveillance and testing, a majority of the 112 fresh positive cases found on Tuesday morning, came from the declared hotspots, but with that new cases also sprang up in districts where the the coronavirus had no presence till now.

Out of the total 112 positive cases found by the evening, Ahmedabad had the maximum cases at 75, followed by Surat with 9, Vadodara 6, Banaskantha 5, Aravalli 4, Botad 2 and one each in Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Navsari, Dahod and Valsad. There are 6 districts in the state where the corona has not shown up till now.

State health authorities continuing with intensified testing, especially in hotspots of Surat and Ahmedabad, carrying out a total of 3,513 tests in the last 24 hours, where 239 were found positive and 3,274 negative. The state has carried out a total of 36,829 tests so far, out of which 2,178 have been found positive and 34,651 negative.

Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases -- 1,373, followed by Surat with 347, Vadodara with 194, Rajkot with 40, Bhavnagar 32, Anand 28, Bharuch 24, Gandhinagar 17, Patan and Banaskantha with 15 each, Narmada and Aravalli with 12 each, Panchmahals 11, Chotta Udepur, Mahesana and Botad with 7 each, Dahod 4, Porbandar, Kheda, Gir-Somnath, Mahisagar and Sabarkantha with 3 each and Jamnagar, Morbi and Tapi with one each.

"Out of the total 1,949 active cases, the condition of 1,935 is stable while there are 14 patients still on ventilator," said Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Jayanti Ravi.

The total number of quarantined persons in the state is 30,354, of whom 26,590 are home quarantined, 3,436 are in government facilities and 328 are in private facilities.

IANS