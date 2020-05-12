Gujarat nearing 9K coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 537

Gandhinagar, May 12, 2020

With 362 new cases detected on Tuesday, Gujarat saw its total of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 8,904 while 24 more deaths took the toll to 537.

However, 466 cured patients were discharged on Tuesday, the maximum number of positive patients discharged so far.

Out of the 362 cases recorded on Tuesday, Ahmedabad continued to lead with 267. Surat was a distant second with 30, Vadodara with 27, Mahesana with 7, Kutch with 6, Gir-Somnath with 5, Gandhinagar, Kheda and Chotta Udepur with three each, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar and Patan with two each, and Jamnagar, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Bharuch and Devbhumi Dwarka with one each.

The coronavirus outbreak has gripped 32 out of the total 33 districts. Only Amreli has so far evaded the pandemic.

Gujarat's death toll is also a worry for the health authorities. Since the first day of May, the state is reporting over 20 deaths daily. A total of 323 people have succumbed to the virus during these 12 days.

Tuesday saw yet another 24 patients succumbing to the dreaded virus, out of which Ahmedabad accounted for the highest with 21 (13 males, 8 females). One male each from Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara also succumbed to the virus. Out of the total 24 deceased, 4 patients did not have any comorbidity.

Till date, out of the total 537 deaths, 421 people have died in Ahmedabad alone (over 78 per cent), followed by 40 in Surat, 32 in Vadodara, 7 each in Bhavnagar and Anand and 5 in Gandhinagar.

The total of 466 patients discharged on Tuesday took the number to 2,780 so far.

Of the total cases, Ahmedabad accounts for the large bulk, at 6,353, followed by Surat, which is barely touching the four digit mark with 944, while Vadodara has 574, Gandhinagar 142, Bhavnagar 97, Banaskantha 81, Anand 80, Aravalli 75, Rajkot 66, Panchmahals 65, Mahesana 59 and Botad with 56.

Health authorities have so far carried out a total of 1,19,537 tests in the state, out of which 8,904 have been found positive and 1,10,633 negative.

There are 5,121 active cases, out of which the condition of 5,091 is stable, whereas 30 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Right now, there are over 1.5 lakh people quarantined in the state with 1,44,322 are home quarantined, 6,092 in government facilities and 733 in private facilities.

IANS