Gujarat COVID-19 toll rises to 915; positive case count reaches 14,829

Gandhinagar, May 26, 2020

Gujarat's coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll reached 915 on Tuesday as 27 more people succumbed to the dreaded virus.

With 361 new cases reported on Tuesday, the state's count of coronavirus-positive cases climbed to 14,829.

The state has been reporting over 20 deaths daily from the beginning of the month. Another 27 patients succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, out of which Ahmedabad had the highest casualties, 23. A patient each from Kheda, Panchmahals, Patan and Surat also died on Tuesday.

A total of 701 people, out of the total 915, have succumbed to the virus during May.

To date, out of the total deaths, 745 people have died in Ahmedabad alone (over 81%), followed by Surat (63), Vadodara (35), Gandhinagar (13) Anand (10), Bhavnagar (8) and in Panchmahals (6).

On Tuesday, a total of 361 corona positive cases were detected in the state. Ahmedabad had the maximum number of cases with 251. Ahmedabad was followed by Surat 36, Vadodara 31, Sabarkantha 8, Gandhinagar 7, Jamnagar 5, Banaskantha, Mahisagar and Valsad with 3 each, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Aravalli and Navsari with 2 each and Junagadh, Panchmahals, Mahesana, Amreli, Patan and Rajkot with one positive case each.

On Tuesday, a total of 503 patients were discharged. So far, 7,137 patients have been discharged in the state. The recovery rate of Gujarat has improved to 48.13%.

Now nearing the 15-thousand mark, the total number of positive cases in Gujarat has reached 14,829. Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases 10,841, followed by Surat 1,387, Vadodara 885, Gandhinagar 232, Bhavnagar 118, Mahesana 103, Banaskantha 102, Aravalli 101, Sabarkantha 97, Rajkot 94, Anand 93, Mahisagar 91, Panchmahals 78, Patan 73, Kutch 66, Kheda 63, Botad 57 and Jamnagar with 52 cases.

Health authorities have so far carried out a total of 1,89,313 tests in the state, out of which 14,829 have been found positive.

There are 6,778 active cases in the state. The state health authorities have stopped giving the figures of the number of critical patients who are on ventilators after declaring 109 critical patients on ventilator on Monday.

Right now, there are over 3 lakh people quarantined in the state.

