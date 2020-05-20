Gujarat COVID-19 death toll rises to 749, total cases jump to 12,539

Gandhinagar, May 20, 2020

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases climbed over the 9,000-mark for the hotspot Ahmedabad, as 271 fresh cases were added taking the total to 9,216 in the city on Wednesday.

The death toll in Ahmedabad also crossed the 600 mark to reach 602.

With this, Gujarat's total cases jumped to 12,539 with an addition of 398 cases on Wednesday. With 40 more deaths, the toll has now gone up to 749 in the state.

More and more number of cases are being found outside the three major cities -- Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, for the past few days, a cause of worry for the health authorities.

Of the total of 398 new cases in the state, Ahmedabad accounted for 271, followed by Surat (37), Vadodara (26), Mahesana and Patan (15 each), Kutch (5), Aravalli (4), Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Navsari and Surendranagar (3 each), Banaskantha, Anand, Kheda and Valsad (2 each), Jamnagar, Bharuch, Dahod, Junagadh (one each).

Ahmedabad also accounted for 26 of the 30 new deaths -- 22 males and 4 females. A female each from Gandhinagar and Surat succumbed to the virus and a male each from Patan and Sabarkantha also died on Wednesday. Out of the total 30 dead, half of the patients did not have any co-morbidities.

As many 535 people have died due to the disease in Gujarat in May so far.

Of the total of 749 deaths, while Ahmedabad accounted for 602, followed by 56 in Surat, 32 in Vadodara, 8 each in Bhavnagar, Anand and Gandhinagar and 6 in Panchmahals.

On Wednesday, 176 patients were discharged. Till now, a total of 5,219 patients have been discharged in the state.

Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum number of positive cases at 9,216, followed by Surat (1,193), Vadodara (726), Gandhinagar (193), Bhavnagar (114), Banaskantha (88), Aravalli (86), Anand (83), Rajkot (82), Mahesana (80), Panchmahals (71), Mahisagar and Patan (68 each), Kutch (57), Botad (56) and Kheda (53) cases.

Health authorities have so far carried out a total of 1,60,772 tests in the state, out of which 12,539 have been found positive and 1,48,233 negative.

There are 6,571 active cases, out of which the condition of 6,524 is stable, whereas 47 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Right now, there are over 4.7 lakh people quarantined in the state. Of 4,76,084 people, 4,64,900 are home quarantined, 10,562 in government facilities and 622 in private facilities.

