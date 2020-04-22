Gujarat COVID-19 death toll crosses hundred-mark

Gandhinagar, April 22, 2020

Gujarat crossed the one-hundred mark as far as the death toll due to COVID-19 with eight more deaths reported on Wednesday.

At 103, the state accounts for the second highest number of deaths after Maharashtra, which has the highest number of deaths in the country at 269.

With 135 more positive cases reported today, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has touched 2,407.

Crossing the 1500-mark, Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases found on Wednesday evening with 67 fresh positive cases, on top of the 61 registered in the morning and continued to contribute almost two-thirds of the state's total.

Out of the 135 positive cases found in the state on the Wednesday evening, Ahmedabad continued to lead with 67 new cases. It was followed by Surat with 51, Aravalli 9, Chhota Udepur 4, Anand 2 and one positive case each in Vadodara and Banaskantha.

The health authorities have carried out a total of 39,421 tests so far out of which 2,407 have been found positive and 37,014 negative.

Out of the 2,407 cases in Gujarat as of Wednesday evening, Ahmedabad accounted for 1,501, followed by Surat 415, Vadodara 208, Rajkot 41, Bhavnagar 32, Anand 30, Bharuch 24, Gandhinagar and Aravalli with 17 each, Banaskantha 16, Patan 15, Narmada and Mahisagar with 12 each, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur with 11 each, Botad 9, Mehsana 7, Kutch 6, Dahod 4, Porbandar, Kheda, Gir-Somnath, Valsad and Sabarkantha with 3 each and Jamnagar, Morbi, Navsari and Tapi with one each.

"Out of the total 2,125 active cases, the condition of 2,112 is stable while there are 13 patients still on ventilator," said Jayanti Ravi, the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat.

Out of the total eight deaths reported today, three were in Vadodara. Two women, aged 55 and 60, admitted in SSG Hospital Vadodara, and a man (63) in GMERS Gotri, Vadodara, lost their lives.

Five men in Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital, aged between 49 and 59, also succumbed during the day.

So far, out of the total 103 deaths, 62 people have died from the virus infection in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 12 in Surat, 10 in Vadodara and 5 in Bhavnagar.

IANS