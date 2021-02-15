Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for COVID-19

Gandhinagar, February 15, 2021

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The UN Mehta hospital, where he has been admitted, on Monday released a health bulletin that said Rupani's condition is stable.

Rupani had collapsed on the stage while giving an election speech in Vadodara on Sunday evening while campaigning in the coming elections for local bodies in six Municipal corporations, scheduled for February 21.

On Sunday night, the COVID-19 RT-PCR test sample was collected from Rupani. The results showed that Rupani has tested positive for the virus. He will be kept in quarantine for two weeks and treated for Covid-19.

As per Covid-19 protocol, Rupani will not be allowed any visitors and there will be health check-ups done twice a day to study his condition. All those who came in contact with him will need to get tested.

On Sunday, after the incident in which he collapsed, the Chief Minister was flown to Ahmedabad by a chartered plane.

IANS