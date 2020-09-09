Gujarat Assembly's 5-day Monsoon Session from Sep 21

Gandhinagar, September 9, 2020

The five-day Monsoon Session of the Gujarat Assembly will begin from September 21, Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said on Wednesday.

During the session, 24 Bills will be presented, most of them amendment Bills.

The House will function for 10 hours daily during the session. The audience galleries will remain vacant, with members given the option to sit there apart from the main hall.

There will be no Question Hour, but the Ministers will answer short questions if required.

"Each person, right from the Chief Minister to the Ministers, MLAs, security and administrative staff, journalists, and others will be tested for COVID-19 and allowed inside the House only after a negative report," Jadeja said.

IANS