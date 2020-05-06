Gujarat: 28 more COVID-19 deaths, 380 new cases

Gandhinagar, May 6, 2020

With 380 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 28 more deaths on Wednesday, Gujarat's total positive cases climbed up to 6,625 and the death toll to 396. As many as 119 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals across the state on Wednesday.

Over 300 new coronavirus cases have been added daily for the last eight days in Gujarat, with Ahmedabad contributing over 75 per cent of these cases.

On Wednesday, Ahmedabad reported 291 of the 380 new cases, followed by Surat 31, Vadodara 16, Banaskantha 15, Botad 7, Bhavnagar 6, Gandhinagar 4, Panchmahals, Dahod and Mahisagar 2 each and Anand, Kheda and Sabarkantha one each.

Along with the rising number of positive cases, casualties in Gujarat are also climbing rapidly. As many as 187 lives have been lost to coronavirus in the last eight days.

Of 28 patients who died on Wednesday, Ahmedabad had the highest number of 25 casualties. One patient each in Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Sabarkantha also succumbed to the virus. Fifteen of the 28 patients did not have any co-morbidity.

Till date, 298 of the total 396 corona deaths are in Ahmedabad alone (almost 75%), followed by 33 in Surat, 31 in Vadodara, 6 in Anand and 5 each in Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

On Wednesday, of the 119 patients discharged, maximum 74 were from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat 32, Vadodara 6, Botad 2 and Anand, Dang, Gandhinagar, Mahesana and Valsad one each. Of the total, 70 were males and 49 females.

Till date, 1,500 patients have been discharged in the state.

Of the total 6,625 corona cases in Gujarat, Ahmedabad leads with 4,735, followed by Surat 772, Vadodara 421, Gandhinagar 83, Bhavnagar 82, Anand 76, Banaskantha 64, Rajkot 62, Panchmahals 51, Botad 48, Mahisagar and Mahesana 42 each, Bharuch 27, Patan 24, Aravalli 22, Kheda 17, Dahod 15, Chotta Udepur 14, Narmada 12, Sabarkantha 10, Navsari 8, Kutch 7, Valsad 6, Jamnagar 5, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Devbhumi Dwarka 3 each, Junagadh, Tapi and Dang 2 each, and Morbi and Surendranagar one each.

The health authorities have conducted 95,191 tests so far in Gujarat, of which 6,625 tested positive and 88,566 negative.

There are 4,729 active cases at present, of which the condition of 4,703 is stable, whereas 26 critical patients are still on ventilators.

Quarantined patients in the state total 58,063, including 53,444 in home quarantine, 4,392 in government facilities and 227 in private facilities.

IANS