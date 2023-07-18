Goyal launches sale of subsidised Chana Dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’

New Delhi, July 17, 2023

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal today launched the sale of subsidised Chana Dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ at Rs 60 per kg for one kg pack and Rs 55 per kg for 30 kg pack.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) retail outlets in Delhi-NCR will sell the chana dal. The introduction of ‘Bharat Dal’ is a significant step taken by the Centre Government towards making pulses available to consumers at affordable prices by converting the chana stock of the government into chana dal.

The milling and packaging of the dal is undertaken by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) for distribution through its retail outlets in Delhi-NCR and also through the outlets of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar and Safal.

The chana dal, under this arrangement, is also made available to state governments for supplies under their welfare schemes, police and jails besides distribution through their Consumer Cooperative outlets.

Chana, the most abundantly produced pulse in India, is consumed in several forms all over the country.

Chana has multiple nutritional health benefits as it is rich in fibre, iron, potassium, vitamin B, selenium beta carotene and choline which are required by the human body for controlling anaemia, blood sugar, bone health etc. and even for mental health.

