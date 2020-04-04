Govt. says protocols in place for grid stability during 'lights out' event on April 5

New Delhi, April 4, 2020

The Ministry of Power today sought to dispel apprehensions about a possible instability in the power grid because of the "lights out" event tomorrow night, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an expression of solidarity in the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19), saying they were "misplaced".

The Prime Minister has appealed to the people to voluntarily switch off lights in their houses for nine minutes from 9 pm on Sunday and light candles, torches or the flashlights on their mobile phones.

In a statement, the Ministry said that some apprehensions had been expressed that this may cause instability in the grid and fluctuations in voltage, which may harm electrical applicances.

The Ministry emphasised that the Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand.

"The appeal of the Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9:09 pm on the 5th of April. There is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like computers, TVs, fans, refrigerators and ACs in the homes. Only lights should be switched off. The lights in hospitals and all other essential services like public utilities, municipal services, offices, police stations, manufacturing facilities, etc will remain on. The call given by PM is to just switch off lights in residences," the statement pinted out.

"All local bodies have been advised to keep the street lights on for public safety," the statement added.

