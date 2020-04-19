Govt says no proposal for reduction of pension

New Delhi, April 19, 2020

The Government today reiterated that there was no proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by it in this respect.

"Instead, the Government is committed for the welfare and well-being of the pensioners," a statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

The statement was issued after it came to the notice of the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare in the Ministry, that, in the wake of the current pandemic, Covid-19 and the ensuing economic scenario, many rumours are afloat that the Government is contemplating a reduction/stoppage of pension which has become a source of worry for the pnsioners.

"As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government in this respect," the statement said.

