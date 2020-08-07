Govt releases Rs. 890.32 crore as second instalment of COVID-19 Financial Package to States/UTs

New Delhi, August 7, 2020

The Union Government has released Rs 890.32 crore as the second instalment of the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package to 22 States and Union Territories (UTs).

These include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

The amount of financial assistance is based on the COVID-19 caseload in these States/UTs, an official press release said.

As part of the approach where the Centre is leading the COVID-19 response and management and supporting the States/UTs through technical and financial resources, the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24.

He had stated that the Central Government has provisioned Rs 15,000 for treating Coronavirus patients and strengthening the medical infrastructure of the country.

It will allow for rapidly ramping up the number of coronavirus testing facilities, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other essential equipment. Simultaneously, training of medical and paramedical manpower will also be undertaken.

The financial aid as part of the second instalment will be used for strengthening of public health facilities infrastructure for testing including procurement and installation of RT-PCR machines, RNA extraction kits, TRUNAT & CBNAAT machines and BSL-II cabinets.

It also includes strengthening of public health facilities infrastructure for treatment and development of ICU beds; installation of oxygen generators, cryogenic oxygen tanks and medical gas pipelines in public health facilities and procurement of bedside oxygen concentrators.

The aid covers engagement, training and capacity building of necessary Human Resources and incentives to healthcare workforce and volunteers, including ASHAs, on COVID duties. Wherever necessary, volunteers registered on the COVID Warriors portal may also be engaged for COVID duties.

The first instalment of Rs 3000 crore was released in April to all States/UTs to aid and enable them to ramp up testing facilities, augment hospital infrastructure, conduct surveillance activities along with procurement of essential equipment, drugs and other supplies.

As part of this package, States/UTs have been strengthened with 5,80,342 isolation beds, 1,36,068 oxygen supported beds and 31,255 ICU beds. Also, 86,88,357 testing kits and 79,88,366 Vial Transport Media (VTM) have been procured by them, the release said.

As many as 96,557 human resources have been added in the States/UTs and incentive has been given to 6,65,799 HR. The package has aided provision of mobility support to 11,821 staff, it said.

