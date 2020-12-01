Govt in huddle over farmers' protest, high level meet at Nadda's residence

New Delhi, December 1, 2020

As the farmers' protest gained momentum, the Centre on Tuesday got into a huddle and top Ministers of the Narendra Modi government, including Home Minister Amit Shah, held talks at the residence of BJP President J. P. Nadda.

Besides Shah, the high level meeting at Nadda's residence is being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Speaking to the media ahead of the high level meeting, Tomar said, "Farmer leaders have been invited for talks today at 3 p.m. The government is always ready to talk with farmers and listen to their demands."

During the meeting, the ministers are likely to discuss the demands of the farmers.

The farmers are protesting at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders on Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes, respectively.

The farmers are demanding the repealing of the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September.

IANS