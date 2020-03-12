Govt. fully vigilant on COVID–19 situation, says Modi

New Delhi, March 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Government was fully vigilant about the situation due to the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) and urged the people not to panic but avoid unnecessary travel and large gatherings.

In a tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, Modi said no Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the coming days. The Union Ministries and States have taken various proactive steps to ensure the safety of all.

These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities, he added.

