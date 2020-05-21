Govt fixes fare bands for flights as airlines prepare to recommence operations from May 25

New Delhi, May 21, 2020

As airlines prepared to recommence commercial operations in a calibrated manner from May 25, after a two-month ban in the wake of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Government has fixed fare bands for different classes of sectors.

In an order issued today, the Ministry said that the flights would be increased in a calibrated manner.

It also said that it was necessary to ensure that the airlines do not charge excessive fae, on the one hand, and also to ensure that journey is performed only for essential purpose. "It is, therefore, necessary to fix a fare band within which the airlines should charge fare," the order said.

Accordingly, the Ministry has classified setors on the basis of approximate duration of flight and prescribed minimum and maximum fares for such classes.

The minimum and maximum fares are Rs 2,000 and 6,000 for Class A, Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500 for Class B, Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000 for Class C, Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000 for Class D, Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000 for Class E, Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700 for Class F and Rs 6,500 and Rs 18,600 for Class G.

The order said the fares indicated are exclusive of applicable UDF, PSF and GST, and are not applicable for Business Class. It also said that at least 40 per cent of the tickets of a particular flight shall be sold for a fare less than the mid-fare between the minimum and maximum fares.

This order will remain in force till 2359 hours of August 24, 2020. These regulations on fare are not applicable in Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) Udaan flights, it said.

Separately, the Ministry today also issued guidelines to be followed by passengers as well as the airlines, airport operators, ground handling agencies and other major stakeholders.

The Ministry said the operations would recommence with about one-third of the operations and augmentation of flights would be done in a calibrated manner.

Vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant women and passengers with health issues, are advised to avoid travel.

There will be no physical check-in at airport counters. Only passengers with confirmed web check-in shall be allowed to enter the airport.

A self-declaration/ Aarogya Setu app status (for compatible device) would also be obtained that the passenger is free of COVID-19 symptoms. Passengers with "Red" status in Aarogya Setu app would not be permitted to travel.

Passengers will be required to wear the protective gear (face mask). The airlines shall not provide meal services on board. No newspaper or magazine shall be provided on board by the airlines. The cabin crew are required to be in full protective suit.

Passengers should report at least two hours before the departure time. Only one check-in bag will be allowed. Use of baggage trolleys has to be minimised.

The Ministry urged passengers to familiarise themselves with the new procedures at the airport, especially about the norms of social distancing, minimum touch, baggage limitations, COVID-19 declaration, registering on Aaroyga Setu app, digital payments, use of authorised taxis and so on.

The passenger has to ensure that he/she has made a web check-in and obtained a boarding pass. He/she should also download the baggage tag/ baggage identification number.

In the initial stage, passengers would be entitled to carry a maximum of one hand baggage and one check-in baggage. They should travel in an authorised taxi or personal vehicle to the airport.

The passenger shall not travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone. Also, they should not travel if they have been tested positive for COVID-19. Those who violate this norm shall be liable for penal action.

NNN