Govt. denies media reports about failure to place fresh orders for COVID19 vaccines

New Delhi, May 3, 2021

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare today denied some media reports about the Centre’s alleged failure to place fresh orders for COVID19 vaccines.

“The news reports suggest that the last order placed with the two vaccine makers (100 million doses with SII and 20 million doses with Bharat Biotech) was in March 2021. These media reports are completely incorrect, and are not based on facts.,” the Ministry said in a release.

“It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs 1732.50 crore (after TDS Rs 1699.50 crore) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on 28.04.2021 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July and was received by them on 28.04.2021. As of date, against the last order for supplies of 10 crore doses of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021.

“Additionally, 100% advance of Rs 787.50 crore (after TDS Rs 772.50 crore) was released on 28.04.2021 to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for 5 crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July and was received by them on 28.04.2021. As of date against the last order of 2 crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021.

"Hence to say that fresh orders have not been placed by Government of India is not correct,” it added.

The Ministry said that, meanwhile, as of May 2, the Centre has provided more than 16.54 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs free of cost. More than 78 lakh doses were still available with the States/UTs to be administered. More than 56 lakh doses, in addition, will be received by the States/UTs in the next three days.

Under the Liberalised Pricing & Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, the Government would continue to procure its share of 50% of the monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL)-cleared vaccines and continue to make it available to the State Governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

“The Government is leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UTs through a Whole of Government approach. In addition to Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of containment and management of the COVID19 pandemic,” it said.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1. Registration for the newly eligible population groups commenced on April 28, it added.

