Govt. committed to support migrant workers during lockdown, says Shah

New Delhi, March 28, 2020

The Union Government was committed to supporting the migrant workers during the lockdown period, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today.

The Union Home Secretary has written to States requesting them to immediately set up Relief Camps for migrant workers/pilgrims etc who are returning to their domicile states or trying to do so during this lockdown period, Shah said addressing a review meeting on the country's preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The States have been advised to give wide publicity and awareness, using public address systems, technology and by utilising the services of volunteers and NGOs, to provide information on the location of the relief camps and the facilities being made available.

Relief package under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and related measures were being taken by the State Governments. The States have been also advised to set up Relief Camps along the Highways for people moving on highways, including setting up of tented accommodation to ensure that these persons will stay in the relief camps till the lockdown orders are in place.

The shelters are to be organised, keeping in view various precautions including social distancing, with adequate Medical check-up drives to identify and separate cases requiring quarantine or hospitalisation.

The Ministry has also authorised all States to use the State Disaster Response Fund for providing such relief measures.

