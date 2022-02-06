Govt. announces two-day state mourning for Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi, February 6, 2022

The Government today announced two days of state mourning for veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai this morning.

"It is with profound sorrow that the Government of India announces the passing away of Sushri Lata Mangeshkar today. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be two days State Mourning from today throughout India," an official press release said.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast today and tomorrow and there will be no official entertainment during this period.

"It has also been decided that a State Funeral will be accorded to Sushri Lata Mangeshkar," the release added.

The Government had honoured Lata Mangeshkar with the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

